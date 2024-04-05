Solar Eclipse to Occur on Monday

There is a solar eclipse happening on Monday, and many people have hopes of witnessing the rare phenomenon for themselves. The total solar eclipse , when the moon entirely hides the sun, will only be viewable from places that fall within the path of totality , NASA has said, making those prime candidates for eclipse-watching spots. During the brief period of total sun coverage, it will get significantly darker.
"As long as a location is along the path of totality, then it basically all comes down to the weather – it needs to be not cloudy, at least in the patch of sky where the Sun will be when totality hits in the early to mid afternoon, in order to see the eclipse in all of its glory," University of Richmond Physics Associate Professor Dr. Jack Singal told FOX Business of places best to view the eclipse. The path of totality for Monday’s eclipse will go through 15 states in total over the course of Monday afternoon, according to NASA. It will be roughly 115 miles wid
