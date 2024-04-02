Solar Eclipse T-shirts Designed by Cleveland Art Students to Support Canalway Partners

Solar Eclipse t-shirts are now being sold all around town. A non-profit has jumped in on the trend and is having local art students design shirts for sale. They are designed by Cleveland Institute of Art students. Profits from the shirts will go to Canalway Partners. The non-profit preserves and promotes Northeast Ohio’s historic sites like the Towpath and Canal Basin Park. They keep them clean and safe for people to enjoy. Meghan Paynter is the director of communications for Canalway Partners.

She says a lot of the shirt designs are Cleveland-inspired. “Each of the t-shirts sold helps us continue our free community programs. Cycle Canalway is free community bike rides on the Towpath trail in the summer. River Ralley which celebrates the history of the Cuyahoga River in June and River Sweeps, which is our river clean up in May, to clean out the Cuyahoga River corrido

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lights out, boats out: How the Cleveland commercial boating industry is preparing for total solar eclipseLights out, boats out. Local commerical boating companies are making a profit off the total solar eclipse.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

The Solar Eclipse Over Cleveland, a Reminder the Best Things in Life are FreeThe long anticipated April 8th total eclipse of the sun is rapidly approaching.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 383. / 55 Read more »

2024 solar eclipse in Cleveland: Everything you need to knowThe first solar eclipse to hit Cleveland since 1804 will arrive on April 8. Here is everything you need to know to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

3 unification centers will be open in Cleveland during the solar eclipseThe solar eclipse is April 8.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be closed April 8 for solar eclipseCourtney is a digital producer at News 5. She loves all things Cleveland and is a huge sports fan.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Cleveland Schools to close on April 8 for total solar eclipseThe Cleveland Metropolitan School District on Friday announced it will be closing all schools on April 8 for the total solar eclipse.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »