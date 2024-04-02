Solar Eclipse T-shirts Designed by Cleveland Art Students to Support Canalway Partners

Solar Eclipse t-shirts are now being sold all around town. A non-profit has jumped in on the trend and is having local art students design shirts for sale. They are designed by Cleveland Institute of Art students. Profits from the shirts will go to Canalway Partners. The non-profit preserves and promotes Northeast Ohio’s historic sites like the Towpath and Canal Basin Park. They keep them clean and safe for people to enjoy. Meghan Paynter is the director of communications for Canalway Partners.
She says a lot of the shirt designs are Cleveland-inspired. “Each of the t-shirts sold helps us continue our free community programs. Cycle Canalway is free community bike rides on the Towpath trail in the summer. River Ralley which celebrates the history of the Cuyahoga River in June and River Sweeps, which is our river clean up in May, to clean out the Cuyahoga River corrido
