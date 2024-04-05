Solar Eclipse Forces Tornado Victims Out of Hotels

A manager from the hotel said rooms were booked over a year ago for the eclipse, but they are working to accommodate all of the tornado victims . With the total solar eclipse coming on Monday, droves of people will be heading to areas of Ohio to witness this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.
But with so many people coming to the state, many hotels have filled to capacity, which in turn is forcing out people who have been relying on those hotels after their homes were destroyed in the recent tornado. One resident, Gambrel, lost her home after an EF3 tornado hit the Indian Lake community three weeks ago. She expressed her frustration as the hotel is now kicking everyone out to accommodate eclipse visitors. The hotel claims that the rooms were booked for the eclipse over a year ago, leaving no space for the tornado victims
Solar Eclipse Tornado Victims Ohio Hotels Accommodation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
