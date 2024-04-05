Solar Eclipse Forces Tornado Victims Out of Hotels

A manager from the hotel said rooms were booked over a year ago for the eclipse, but they are working to accommodate all of the tornado victims . With the total solar eclipse coming on Monday, droves of people will be heading to areas of Ohio to witness this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

But with so many people coming to the state, many hotels have filled to capacity, which in turn is forcing out people who have been relying on those hotels after their homes were destroyed in the recent tornado. One resident, Gambrel, lost her home after an EF3 tornado hit the Indian Lake community three weeks ago. She expressed her frustration as the hotel is now kicking everyone out to accommodate eclipse visitors. The hotel claims that the rooms were booked for the eclipse over a year ago, leaving no space for the tornado victims

Solar Eclipse Tornado Victims Ohio Hotels Accommodation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10TV / 🏆 560. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »