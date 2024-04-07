Solar Eclipse Causes Surge in Short-Term Rental Bookings

Americans traveling to areas near the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse have sent occupancy rates at short-term rentals soaring, according to a report by rental tracking firm AirDNA. The total solar eclipse – which NASA projects will begin Monday around 11:07 a.m. PDT on Mexico's Pacific coast before crossing through 15 U.S. states and heading into Canada – has caused occupancy rates to surge to about 88% in cities near the eclipse's path, per the report.

Over 110,000 short-term rental listings are active along the eclipse's path of totality, while about 44 million people live along the route and hundreds of millions more live within driving distance. Occupancy rates for Sunday, April 7 – the eve of the eclipse – have exceeded 90% in some cities along or near the path of totality. "This rare astronomical event has significantly impacted the short-term rental (STR) market. Cities and towns located within and near the path of the eclipse have experienced a surge in demand as millions seek the perfect vantage point to view the event," AirDNA wrote. SOLAR ECLIPSE: AIRBNB RENTALS 90% BOOKED ALONG PATH OF TOTALITY Parts of 15 states will experience the eclipse: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Big cities and small towns alike have seen a boom in bookings at short-term rentals near the eclipse's pat

