Solar Eclipse: A Gateway to New Beginnings or a Sign of God's Wrath?

Monday’s solar eclipse is this year’s scientific Superbowl. We’ve been bombarded with information about the best places to see the phenomenon, and warned to take full advantage because the next one won’t be seen over the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years.Astrologically, a solar eclipse is viewed as a time for new beginnings . It’s a gateway to significant life changes, offering opportunities to start afresh. Biblically, the response is a little less positive.
Lynn Pries, president of the Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association, says there are several references to eclipses in the Bible. “In apocryphal passages, eclipses are usually seen as a sign of God’s wrath at the predominance of evil or as a sign of the end of the world,” he sai
Solar Eclipse New Beginnings God's Wrath End Of The World
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »