Solar Eclipse 2024: Changes in Colors and Shadows

Solar eclipse will cause colors and shadows to change, other visual effects : Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality Eclipses change the light around us, leading to unusual sights. Monday's solar eclipse also brings a chance to see crescent shapes in shadows and pinholes, as the moon moves in front of the sun.Pinhole shadows show crescent shapes in 2019 as the moon moves in front of the sun — one of several unique phenomena we can see during a solar eclipse .

and you have any Christmas or Hanukkah gear, you might want to break it out. The celestial event will bring odd phenomena to our planet — including changes in how people see colors such as red, green and blu

