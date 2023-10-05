Solana worth $455 million gets unstaked ahead of SBF trial

Two Solana accounts have unstaked 7.5 million SOL in epoch 512. These tokens worth $173 million could belong to Alameda Research or the FTX estate, according to WuBlockchain. Solana price currently trades around $23 with a year-to-date return of 132%. epoch 512. Although these tokens are unstaked, it does not necessarily mean that they were sold. Solana worth millions unstaked Out of the 17.

Two Solana accounts have unstaked 7.5 million SOL in epoch 512. These tokens worth $173 million could belong to Alameda Research or the FTX estate, according to WuBlockchain. Solana price currently trades around $23 with a year-to-date return of 132%. epoch 512. Although these tokens are unstaked, it does not necessarily mean that they were sold. Solana worth millions unstaked Out of the 17.6 million SOL unstaked in epoch 512, roughly 7 million SOL belongs to the venture capital firm a16z. Additionally, two separate accounts unstaked 4.5 million and 3 million SOL. Solana Compass According to Chinese reporter Colin Wu’s WuBlockchain, these validators could belong to Alameda Research or the FTX estate. In the recent Epoch 512, 19.637 million SOL were unstaked, with a net unstake of 16.516 million SOL (about $372 million). Most belonged to a16z and the previous Alameda (now or ftx estate). a16z: BZpEFk...oPPBm7 unstaked 5.006 million SOL, a16z-2: GCmFQL...ozXMwY unstaked 2.033… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 6, 2023 While these unstaked tokens can be sold, it does not mean that the 17.6 million SOL will be sold on exchanges. But users on social media platform X speculate that the venture capital firm a16z could sell these tokens ahead of the SBF trial. Related news SBF urged FTX staff to use Signal app and set message ‘auto delete’ feature, day 3 revelations as Yedidia says Solana witnesses liquid staking boom with staking rate at 71% amid SBF trial Binance CEO had a vendetta against FTX exchange - new lawsuit alleges; SBF faces first court day

