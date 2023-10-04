Solana witnesses liquid staking boom with staking rate at 71% amid SBF trial

Solana boasts 400 million SOL tokens staked, representing a staking rate of about 71.3%. SOL price has seen growth amid the ongoing trial of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried The Layer 1 chain has been focusing on validator diversity, with Jito Labs now holding a 31% stake The notable increase in liquidity staking comes as Sam Bankman-Fried of the collapsed FTX exchange goes to trial.

Solana boasts 400 million SOL tokens staked, representing a staking rate of about 71.3%. SOL price has seen growth amid the ongoing trial of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried The Layer 1 chain has been focusing on validator diversity, with Jito Labs now holding a 31% stake The notable increase in liquidity staking comes as Sam Bankman-Fried of the collapsed FTX exchange goes to trial. In its latest report, Solana Foundation boasts of network growth through multiple validator clients, with Jito Labs' 31% stake. Also read: Solana price performance YTD eclipses BTC, ETH; emerges as the largest decentralized PoS network Nearly 400 million Solana staked as SBF's trial begins SOL is now witnessing a surge in staking activity, accompanied by resilient price performance in the run-down to the week. Notably, Solana’s network growth comes against the backdrop of the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange, which began on Tuesday.The legal battle that brings several counts of fraud against SBF had previously reduced liquidity for the network. In the last quarter of 2022, SOL experienced price weakness as its liquidity was hit by the FTX collapse. In the last seven days, as per DeFiLlama, liquidity staking on Solana expanded. Marinade Finance experienced an 18.9% increase, and Jito Labs hiked by 22.2%. Multichain staking protocol Lido grew by 2.6%. Liquidity staking on Solana The proof-of-stake layer 1 chain allows staking through lending, running a validator, or delegating SOL to validators. Jito Labs Dominates a 31% Stake In a recent Validator Health Report, Solana revealed that more than 31% of the total stake is now flowing through the Jito Labs client. Jito Labs' presence in the Solana ecosystem has expanded from 0% last year. Solana has also revealed that two new validator clients are in development. According to the Dune Analytics dashboard, SOL staked on Jito reached 2.3 million. It mentions that there are 15,310 stakers participating in JitoSOL. Meanwhile, the price of Solana has been in the green with the token trading at $23.40 at press time. Over the past week, SOL price has gone up by over 21%. SOL price/Staked SOL 1-day chart In the last week, the price of SOL has increased by 21.3%, reaching $23.31, and the total market capitalization has also grown by 21.5% to $9.64 billion. Daily trading volume has surged by nearly 74% to $453.85 million, reflecting increased activity. Overall, SOL has a staking market cap of $9.25 billion,based on StakingRewards data. The R/R ratio, which measures reward-to-risk, is 0.81%, with a marginal decrease of 0.01%. Solana's staking market growth, including the increase in staking by Jito Labs, bodes well for the layer 1 chain. As the FTX trial unfolds, Solana's price is expected to maintain its performance. Solana's focus on validator client diversity reduces the likelihood of network outages, adding positively to its price stability and liquidity.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

SOL Exploded by 25% Weekly, Here are the Key Targets (Solana Price Analysis)Solana has been one of the best performers in the altcoins space for over a week and is approaching $30. Key Support levels: $22, $20 Key Resistance

Tom Conway, steel union chief who backed climate fight, dies at 71Mr. Conway was an informal adviser to President Biden and served on a committee examining trade issues.

New York retiree, 71, pummels Florida man for calling her an ‘Italian bitch’ during street fightA fiery Florida retiree from New York was arrested Monday after raining down punches on a man who called her an “Italian bitch” during a heated argument in their normally tranquil Sunsh…

- Barry Bonds sets new mark for HRs in a single season, hitting #71 and #72This Date in Baseball, October 5 - Barry Bonds sets new mark for HRs in a single season, hitting 71 and 72

The SBF Trial: FTX Founder Gets His Day in Court as Jury Selection Begins [RE-AIR]Once regarded as the white knight of crypto, Sam Bankman-Fried now stands accused of committing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit several other types of fraud. Today, the 31-year-old FTX founder's criminal trial begins in New York City. O'Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O'Leary and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP partner Renato Mariotti join CDTV to discuss. Plus, Kaiko director of research Clara Medalie weighs in on how are crypto traders behaving after FTX's demise.