Solana (SOL) up 11% as It Breaks Free From FTX's Vicious Cycle

, its blockchain-based mobile phone, earlier in the year. The launch of Solana Saga helped reposition the conversations around the protocol from just a software enabler to it being called the Apple of the Web3.0 world.

Amid consistent whale and retail buying action, Solana appears to have finally broken free from the vicious cycle of the FTX implosion.Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COINTELEGRAPH: Price analysis 11/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, TON, LINK, MATICBitcoin and select altcoins could retest their respective support levels as bears try to make a comeback.

Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕

CRYPTO_POTATO: Ripple’s XRP Explodes to $0.6, While Solana (SOL) Price Pushes $40 (Market Watch)Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato | Read more ⮕

UTODAY_EN: Solana (SOL) Path to $40 Not Over as It Comes Back at TopSolana has made massive comeback to top of crypto market, thanks to explosive rally

Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕

UTODAY_EN: Solana (SOL) Rose 62% in October, Here's What Might Further Its ClimbSOL's market cap has surged significantly

Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕

COINDESK: A Year After Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall, Solana and Other FTX Holdings Are Flying HighIan Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: SOL open interest rises nearly $50 million in three days as Solana price revisits pre-FTX collapse highsSolana (SOL) price is trading with a bullish bias, indicating a solid uptrend in the daily timeframe and outperforming the broader market.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕