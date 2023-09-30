Solana Price Forecast: SOL big picture to flip bullish soon, all eyes on $26

Solana (SOL) price seems to be undoing the bearish pressure that has kept it subdued all this time. The recent spike in buying pressure has pushed SOL While the Solana price action is bullish, no doubt, the momentum indicators – Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also showing signs of improvement.

The RSI, in particular, has flipped above the 50 mean level on the three-day chart, signaling that the strength of bulls is on the rise, The AO, however, is still below the zero mean level, lagging behind RSI. Traders need to keep a close eye on this index as a flip above the zero level could trigger a volatile move in SOL to the upside.

The first target for SOL traders is the $25.8 level, which is roughly 22% away from the current level and is a good trader for short-term investors. But the $25.8 barrier is key from a long-term perspective; a flip of this hurdle into a support floor on the three-day chart could catalyze a 43% rally in Solana price to $37.1. This move would constitute a 76% gain from the current level.Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addressesWhile the optimistic outlook for Solana makes logical sense, considering the recent price action and momentum indicators, investors need to be cautious.

