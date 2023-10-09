Solana leads way as large cryptocurrencies drop

All large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Solana SOLUSD, -4.69% seeing the biggest change, dropping 4.78% to $22.31.Ripple XRPUSD, -3.47% fell 3.80% to 50 cents on Monday, while Dogecoin DOGEUSD, -3.26% shed 3.26% to 6 cents and Uniswap UNIUSD, -3.50% declined 3.50% to $4.22.Bitcoin BTCUSD, -1.58% rounded out the decreases with a 1.46% decline to $27,517.90.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -0.69% inched down 0.47% to $78.09, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, -1.85% fell 1.61% to $335.16. Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT, -0.29% shares sank 0.30% to $9.89, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, -0.74% slid 0.87% to $8.01.

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, -2.98% dropped 2.75% to $16.98, while Block Inc. SQ, -1.52% shed 1.32% to $43.25 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, -2.01% dropped 1.67% to $256.17. PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, -2.02% shed 1.94% to $56.65, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, -1.26% shares rose 0.70% to $7.22. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, -2.53% shed 2.00% to $448.47, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, -1.74% declined 1.11% to $106.05. headtopics.com

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, -0.70% slipped 0.70% to $19.96. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, -1.58%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 1.58% to $6.60. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, -1.01%, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, sank 0.87% to $20.55.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earningsDow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earnings

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earningsDow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earnings

How Solana is Thriving Despite FTX/Alameda-Induced Challenges: ReportCrypto Blog

XRP and Solana (SOL) Options Officially Arriving at Major Crypto Exchange in JanuaryXRP, SOL, MATIC officially set for January debut on major crypto exchange Deribit

Solana investment products see largest week of inflows since March 2022Solana led interest among altcoin funds last week, registering its largest inflows since March 2022, adding $24 million.

Migrant Crisis Tests New Yorkers Who Thought They Supported ImmigrationAs the city’s resources strain under the influx of thousands of migrants, New Yorkers are still resolutely in favor of welcoming newcomers. But for how long?