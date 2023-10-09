Solana leads way as large cryptocurrencies drop

All large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Solana SOLUSD, -4.69% seeing the biggest change, dropping 4.78% to $22.31.Ripple XRPUSD, -3.47% fell 3.80% to 50 cents on Monday, while Dogecoin DOGEUSD, -3.26% shed 3.26% to 6 cents and Uniswap UNIUSD, -3.50% declined 3.50% to $4.22.Bitcoin BTCUSD, -1.58% rounded out the decreases with a 1.46% decline to $27,517.90.
In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -0.69% inched down 0.47% to $78.09, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, -1.85% fell 1.61% to $335.16. Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT, -0.29% shares sank 0.30% to $9.89, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, -0.74% slid 0.87% to $8.01.
Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, -2.98% dropped 2.75% to $16.98, while Block Inc. SQ, -1.52% shed 1.32% to $43.25 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, -2.01% dropped 1.67% to $256.17. PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, -2.02% shed 1.94% to $56.65, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, -1.26% shares rose 0.70% to $7.22. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, -2.53% shed 2.00% to $448.47, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, -1.74% declined 1.11% to $106.05.
In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, -0.70% slipped 0.70% to $19.96. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, -1.58%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 1.58% to $6.60. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, -1.01%, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, sank 0.87% to $20.55.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.