Soggy and Stormy Weather Expected in Northeast Ohio

Get ready to get wet. It's going to be a soggy and stormy few days across Northeast Ohio . An area of low pressure, currently in Texas and Louisiana, will begin to move into the Ohio Valley during the late evening into Thursday, bringing wet conditions with it. Widespread rain will begin to arrive during the second half of Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. The rain will be steady and even heavy at times.

There will be a temporary end to the rain during the early to mid morning Thursday. More rain and storms will begin to move in Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong-to-severe storms will be possible, especially from the Akron area and south along I-77. An enhanced risk is in place as of Wednesday afternoon. The timing of possible severe weather looks to be more mid-afternoon into the evening, with a cold front moving through. A line of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The threat will be a short window: 2 to 9 p.m. Once the front moves through, the atmosphere will begin to stabilize once again. The other major concern will be flooding, as we will see well over an inch of rain in a short amount of time in many areas. These are potential totals from Wednesday evening through early morning Friday. Light rain chances will linger into the day on Friday, but drier conditions will finally begin moving in by the evening into Saturda

Ohio Rain Storms Severe Weather Flooding

