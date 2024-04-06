Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Reach Divorce Agreement

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement in their divorce, nearly seven months after filing. The couple's divorce will proceed uncontested, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com. The docs also state that Vergara and Manganiello have “entered a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights.” That agreement was approved April 4, according to documents filed with Los Angeles Superior Court.

The court ordered the end of their marriage on that same date. Per the documents, spousal support is terminated for both Vergara and Manganiello. Property division and responsibility of attorney fees are laid out in a written agreement between the former couple. Ever since the couple split in July 2023, fans wondered what went wrong in their marriage. Vergara sat down for an interview with Spanish newspaper “El País“ and opened up about her split from Manganiell

