Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Trailer Released

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla has a brand new trailer showcasing the opulence of the celebrity's romance with Elvis. Priscilla waltzes into theaters on November 3. Though not everything in the new A24 trailer is fine fabrics and loving glances. Priscila Presley had some challenges in her love affair with Elvis. She was very much a teen girl in a romance with a true-blue suede-shoed rockstar.

The girl has never known this kind of luxury, but also had to confront stifling loneliness inside of her new life. In a new interview with W Magazine, the filmmaker addresses the relatable nature of Priscilla's story. Coppola actually read Elvis and Me, the book the movie is based-on, years ago.

"I found that reality fascinating: She wasn't allowed to have friends over to Graceland, and she'd hear other girls whispering about her. She was so isolated. headtopics.com

Elvis and Priscilla's Love Story Endures Elvis Presley and Priscilla continue to garner attention as Elvis premiered to much acclaim last year. Director Bad Luhrman actually spoke with Priscilla after her family got to see his film early. Austin Butler's turn as Elvis garnered him some awards buzz. It turns out, Presley was touched by the performance and wrote a letter to the director.

"Elvis had become wallpaper. He was sort of a Halloween costume. But to his family, he was always a husband, a father, a grandfather and a person," Luhrman told the outlet.

