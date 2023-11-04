Sofia Coppola and Jacob Elordi Discuss Portrayal of Elvis in New Movie

Series, Coppola and Elordi learned that Elvis used to eat a lot of bacon when they spoke with Priscilla Presley. Elordi mentioned that he averaged about a pound of bacon a day and that he was the biggest he had ever been. They focused on finding the real person behind the mythology and tried to make the portrayal more grounded and human

. The movie, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir, explores the long courtship and turbulent marriage of Elvis and Priscilla, offering a glimpse into the unseen side of their relationship

