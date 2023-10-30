SoFi Technologies Posts Higher 3Q Revenue, Deposits

SoFi Technologies posted higher revenue for the third quarter as the online bank drew fresh deposits into its system.

The online-banking company posted a loss of $276.9 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $84.4 million, or 9 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Stripping out one-time items, including goodwill impairment charges, SoFi posted an adjusted loss of 3 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 8 cents a share.Deposits more than doubled from the end of last year to $15.7 billion, up 23% from the previous quarter as the online bank's interest rate on cash draws new customers. Chief Executive Anthony Noto said the median FICO score among new direct deposit accounts was 743.

United States Headlines Read more: MarketWatch »

Loews posts Q3 profit on higher investment income, insurance premiumLoews posts Q3 profit on higher investment income, insurance premium Read more ⮕

Will Bart consolidate service to save itself from fiscal cliff?Projected budget deficits need to be closed through higher ridership or alternative measures like higher fares Read more ⮕

GM, Disney, Alphabet, Western Digital, SoFi, Apple, and More Stock Market MoversThe United Auto Workers union announces a strike at another General Motors plant, Nelson Peltz's push for board seats at Disney gets a boost, and results... Read more ⮕

SoFi's stock pops after earnings as loan volumes surgeStudent-lending originations doubled in the third quarter Read more ⮕

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, SoFi, Invitation Homes and moreThese are the stocks posting the largest moves in premarket trading. Read more ⮕

SoFi Will Post Earnings Monday. What to Expect.The fintech reports its earnings before the start of trading. The stock has had a fantastic year. Read more ⮕