Socialist rally in Times Square praising Hamas terror attack draws widespread condemnation

"And as you might have seen, there was some sort of rave or desert party where they were having a great time, until the resistance came in electrified hang gliders and took at least several dozen hipsters," one speaker joked about the Hamas assault on a desert...
It was a bracing spectacle that countered the grief pouring in from most civic leaders, from Brooklyn to Berlin. But it was also evidence of a split within the Democratic establishment, with many younger activists, forged in the Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements, viscerally identifying with the Palestinian cause.
In a widely criticized statement, Tlaib seemed to blame Israel for provoking the attack with its occupation regime in Gaza and the West Bank."The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege,"Billed as “All Out for Palestine,” the event symbolized fractures in a Democratic establishment that was once solidly behind Israel. headtopics.com
Saturday’s appeared to conflate the terrorist group Hamas with the entire Palestinian people, who over the years have grown as exasperated with the extremists in their own midst as with the Israeli occupiers of the West Bank and Gaza, who have killed thousands of Palestinians, including many civilians throughout the years in anti-terror operations.
As the crowd marched through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday and coalesced around a stage in Times Square, attendees called for an “Intifada revolution.” Others mocked the murder of Israeli civilians. Another popular chant was, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” an implicit call for the complete elimination of Israel. headtopics.com
But none of the DSA-affiliated members of Congress, including the two from New York, appeared to express a similar concern. They are likely to face pressure from peers, journalists and constituents as they return to Capitol Hill for what was already expected to be a chaotic week in Washington.