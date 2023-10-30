Social worker charged with sexually abusing boy, 13, allegedly threatened to kill his mom

Payton Shires, 24, an Ohio social worker who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy she counseled, allegedly threatened to kill his mom"for ruining her life."Ex-MSG usher sues for wrongful termination despite allegedly hiding sex offender statussocial worker who was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy

in her care showed up with a gun at the child’s home – where she blamed the family for “ruining her life” and allegedly threatened to kill the teen’s mom and herself. Payton Shires, 24, of Mount Sterling, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Oct. 6 after she allegedly admitted to the disturbing behavior during a call with the boy’s mom and Columbus detectives.

But Shires landed in more trouble about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when she showed up at the teen’s home with a gun,. His mother was away but noticed the young woman on the porch via her doorbell camera, according to the station. headtopics.com

Responding officers found Shires sitting with a gun pointed at her head and with a finger on the trigger – yelling that she was going to kill herself, the outlet reported, citing court records.Ohio social worker Payton Shires, 24, who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy she counseled, allegedly threatened to kill his mom “for ruining her life.

Investigators allegedly discovered footage of the boy and Shires having sexual contact. When they interviewed the boy, he reportedly admitted having sex with her on at least two occasions in September. headtopics.com

Shires was initially held on $500,000 bond, which she posted on Oct. 12, but it had reportedly been revoked and she will remain jailed until her next court appearance on Nov. 6. Matthew Perry's 911 audio dispatch released as distraught parents seen arriving at LA home after his deathThe 27 best cookware brands for serving up your finest dishesShop Wayfair's extended Way Day sale October 2023: 58 best deals on furniture to decorOhio social worker Payton Shires, 24, who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy she counseled, allegedly threatened to kill his mom"for ruining her life.