Social Security reviewing overpayment policies, procedures following KIRO 7 investigation

It is a stunning move by the Social Security Administration, the agency is now promising to get answers onIn a statement, SSA Acting Commissioner Dr. Kilolo Kijakazi said that he plans on "putting together a team to review overpayment policies and procedures to further improve how we serve our customers.
A senior official has been designated to work out of the Office of the Commissioner and lead the team and will be reporting directly to Dr. Kilolo Kijakazi. Glen, an Oregon resident, says when he got his overpayment letter in the mail, it was like a punch in the gut.
"That's like receiving a collection agency notice that says you owe $99,000 without documenting why you owe it," he said."The bureaucracy is so bad, I expect that I'll be deceased before it's resolved," he opined., revealing the devastating impact these overpayments have on recipients, many of them are poor, elderly, and disabled.
Kijakazi adds families can request a waiver and current law allows, in some cases, to waive repaying these overpayments.