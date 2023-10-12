Social Security recipients will get a smaller increase in benefits as inflation cools

Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesHigh inflation has been particularly tough for people who rely on Social Security for their income.Inflation held steady last month — and for retirees who depend on Social Security, the pace of price hikes means a more modest, though still welcome, cost-of-living increase next year.Prices rose 0.4% between August and September, compared to a 0.

Inflation has eased in recent months, providing some relief for consumers as well as the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates aggressively since last year.in another way. Their annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is based on the average annual inflation rate for July, August and September — though it's calculated using a slightly different price index.

The average retiree will receive about $55 more each month, beginning in January — compared to this year's increase which averaged $114 a month."Every little bit helps," says Carol Egner, a retired administrator who lives in Ketchikan, Alaska. She says her Social Security check barely covers necessities such as insurance, gas and heat. headtopics.com

"Any increase is very helpful," she says."I'm 72 and I live in California, so the cost of living is quite high." Most of Wurst's monthly Social Security check goes for rent on the house she shares with nine other family members. She's also raising two of her grandchildren.

"I was just today wondering how am I going to buy school clothes for my 10-year-old granddaughter," Wurst says."She's really asking for more clothes. She wears the same thing every day.

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderatesMillions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024. That's far less than this year’s historic boost and reflects moderating consumer prices. The Social Security Administration says recipients will get more money every month, beginning in January.

