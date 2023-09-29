Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from members of Congress

Investigation by CMG TV Stations and KFF Health News prompts calls for Congressional Hearings “The Social Security Administration screwed up, and now they’re demanding that seniors pay for the administration’s mistakes,” Molinaro said.

Demanding repayment “is absolutely unfair to the Americans who unknowingly received overpayments from the SSA, and this needs to be addressed immediately,” he wrote in a letter to the agency’s acting commissioner.

In an interview this week, Senator Brown said he had already taken some action in the wake of the CMG-KFF Health News investigation. “We’ve let the federal agency know we expect them to stop and not penalize those people,” Brown said. “They may have been overpaid over the years, but it’s not like they have a savings account now of those overpaid dollars that they can simply pay back.”

Brown said he wanted to “push the agency to do the right thing.” “There’s a lot of ways to hold their feet to the fire,” he said. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Congress Faces Off in Shutdown Showdown Over Border SecurityThe House of Representatives will vote this week to beef up border security and keep the government open, sparking a showdown with an obstinate Senate desiring the status quo at the southern border.

Border Security in Spotlight as Congress Seeks to Avert ShutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy embraced border security as a way to possibly break the impasse over funding the government, saying it could be key to any last-ditch push to avert a partial shutdown this weekend.

Security Engineer at Yuga Labs Under Investigation After Crypto Phishing ProbeSam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs, was part of a federal investigation by IRS-CI and DHS. It stemmed from his discovery of a cryptocurrency phishing site in Dec 2022.

Government shutdown: How your Social Security payments will be affectedAs multiple government programs are poised to halt work as a possible government shutdown grows closer ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline, Social Security will not be one of them.

Will Social Security checks go out if there’s a government shutdown?If lawmakers and the president cannot agree on legislation to extend federal spending, most federal agencies will shut down until both chambers of Congress...

What would a government shutdown mean for Social Security, SNAP, student loans, Medicare?A handful of federal programs that people nationwide rely on everyday could be disrupted.

, Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said the Social Security Administration should fix its systems and “immediately stop seeking back overpayments.”

“The Social Security Administration screwed up, and now they’re demanding that seniors pay for the administration’s mistakes,” Molinaro said.

Demanding repayment “is absolutely unfair to the Americans who unknowingly received overpayments from the SSA, and this needs to be addressed immediately,” he wrote in a letter to the agency’s acting commissioner.

In an interview this week, Senator Brown said he had already taken some action in the wake of the CMG-KFF Health News investigation.

“We’ve let the federal agency know we expect them to stop and not penalize those people,” Brown said. “They may have been overpaid over the years, but it’s not like they have a savings account now of those overpaid dollars that they can simply pay back.”

Brown said he wanted to “push the agency to do the right thing.”

“There’s a lot of ways to hold their feet to the fire,” he said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Finance subcommittee on Social Security said in a statement that the administration “needs to keep working to prevent overpayments in the first place while also not causing undue harm on some of the most vulnerable Social Security recipients if overpayments do occur.”

From Boston25News: 25 Investigates: Calls for congressional hearings on Social Security overpayments

In notices informing beneficiaries of overpayments, the government routinely asks people to repay the amount owed within 30 days. People receiving those letters can appeal, ask for a waiver, or request an arrangement that allows them to repay the debt in small increments. Absent such forbearance, the government can reduce or cut off people’s monthly benefit checks.

The Social Security Administration, which issues more than $1 trillion of payments annually, has said its overall payment accuracy is high. The agency is required by law to adjust benefits or recover debts when it establishes that someone has been overpaid, SSA spokesperson Tiggemann said in a Sept. 13 statement for the recent investigative report by KFF Health News and CMG.

The White House did not address questions for this article, including what if anything President Joe Biden is doing about overpayments, how many people have been overpaid and whether SSA should disclose that number.

“Would refer you to SSA,” White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa said.

The agency has declined to say how many people are facing overpayment notices. Lawmakers said the SSA should disclose that information.

“They’re a government agency, and they need to be transparent,” Brown said.

“They’re receiving government money, they’re government employees, and they should give the answers to the American public,” Carey said.

As for the more than $20 billion in overpayments, “it’s an outrage, and it should have been caught,” said Rep. John Larson of Connecticut, the top Democrat on a House panel that oversees Social Security.

Larson called for Congress to increase funding for the agency.From KIRO 7: ‘Like a punch in the face’: Oregon man now owes $99K in Social Security overpayments

That echoed the views of SSA employees and advocates for beneficiaries, who said the agency is so understaffed that members of the public have trouble communicating with it — either to submit information or to sort out alleged overpayments.

“We’re like a ghost town,” said Angela Digeronimo, a claims specialist for the SSA in New Jersey and an official in a union for agency employees.

Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president of government affairs, said the overpayments and collections pose “a real crisis” for people “trying to just get by,” and Congress should take responsibility.

That includes funding the agency adequately and making sure it “has enough people in place who know what they’re doing, who can make these decisions right in the first place.”

“They need to have some committee hearings,” Sweeney said. “They need to be focused on this. They need to dig into it.”

Jessica LaPointe, an SSA claims specialist in Wisconsin and the president of a union council for agency employees, encouraged Congress to hold hearings. “It’s a moral imperative that we fix the situation, and it’s on Congress right now to do that,” she said.