Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, means the average recipient will receive more money every month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. About 71 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits.

Thursday's announcement follows this year’s 8.7% benefit increase, brought on by record 40-year-high inflation, which pushed up the price of consumer goods. With inflation easing, the next annual increase is markedly smaller. headtopics.com

There have been legislative proposals to shore up Social Security, but they have not made it past committee hearings. The COLA is calculated according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, or CPI. But there are calls for the agency to instead use a different index, the CPI-E, which measures price changes based on the spending patterns of the elderly, likeAny change to the calculation would require congressional approval.

The cost of living adjustments have a big impact for people like Alfred Mason, an 83-year-old Louisiana resident. Mason said that “any increase is welcomed, because it sustains us for what we are going through. headtopics.com

