FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)FILE - The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, means the average recipient will receive more money every month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. About 71 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits.Stock market today: Global shares rise with eyes on prices, war in the Middle East“Retirees can rest a little easier at night knowing they will soon receive an increase in their Social Security checks to help them keep up with rising prices,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said.

Social Security is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes was $160,200 for 2023, up from $147,000 in 2022.released in March said the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2033. headtopics.com

There have been legislative proposals to shore up Social Security, but they have not made it past committee hearings. The COLA is calculated according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, or CPI. But there are calls for the agency to instead use a different index, the CPI-E, which measures price changes based on the spending patterns of the elderly, like health care, food and medicine costs.

Any change to the calculation would require congressional approval. But with decades of inaction on Social Security and with the House at a standstill after the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seniors and their advocates say they don’t have confidence any sort of change will be approved soon. headtopics.com

