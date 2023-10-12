Social Security Benefits Expected to Rise 3.2% in 2024

Social Security recipients will receive a projected 3.2% raise for 2024, an above-average adjustment that may still prove no match for sticky inflation.
On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration will announce how much checks will rise next year for the nation’s roughly 67 million Social Security recipients, including some 52 million claiming retirement benefits.
A COLA of that size would be much less than this year’s historic 8.7% raise but still greater than the average over the past 20 years, which is 2.6%, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League and author of the projection. headtopics.com
A 3.2% raise would add an extra $57 to an average monthly retiree benefit of $1,790, Johnson says. “That’s maybe not going to cover a rent increase,” Johnson says. Housing costs have seen some of the biggest increases over the past 12 months. Shelter costs were up 7.3% in the 12 months ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food costs were up 4.3%. In a recent poll by the Senior Citizens League, just over two-thirds of respondents reported that their household expenses remain at least 10% higher than one year ago.
An expected increase to Medicare Part B premiums will eat into the modest Social Security raise. Part B premiums are automatically subtracted from most beneficiaries’ Social Security checks. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to announce the Part B premium for 2024 later this fall. headtopics.com
Taxes could further erode some retirees’ benefits. You will pay federal income taxes on a portion of your benefits if your combined income is more than $25,000 as an individual and more than $32,000 as a couple filing a joint tax return. These dollar thresholds haven’t been adjusted for inflation since they were first implemented in 1984.
