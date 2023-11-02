Social media reacts to Texas Rangers' World Series win

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, the last athlete to bring a championship to North Texas, also sang the praises of the team, saying the win is "so well deserved."Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the Rangers "have made all of Dallas and the State of Texas proud."Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi performed a high-wire act throughout the game, stranding runners in scoring position over and over again.Some compared him to a magician, others said performed like no one was there at all.

For the top of the 7th, Gallen took the mound and the FOX score bug included a note saying he had a no hitter going.

Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear online
For the first time in their franchise's history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first time
The dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World Series
The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series roster

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the Rangers
Andrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

At a friendly Phoenix restaurant, Texas Rangers' World Series fans eat for half-price
The Rangers' World Series visitors will find places in Arizona to eat chicken-fried steak, East Texas fried chicken, catfish and steaks.

