Soaring Treasury yields ignite turbulence throughout markets

in U.S. government bonds is jolting everything from stocks to the real estate market, as investors recalibrate their portfolios amid a surge in Treasury yields to their highest levels in more than a decade and a half.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury, which move inversely to prices, stand near levels last seen in 2007 following a selloff fueled by a hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve and mounting fiscal concerns. Treasuries are on track to post their third straight annual loss, an event without precedence in U.S. history, according to Bank of America Global Research.

Because the $25-trillion Treasury market is considered the bedrock of the global financial system, soaring yields on U.S. government bonds have had wide-ranging effects. The S&P 500 is down about 8% from its highs of the year, as the promise of guaranteed yields on U.S. government debt draws investors away from equities. headtopics.com

With some Treasury maturities offering far above 5% to investors holding the bonds to term, rising yields have also dulled the allure of equities. High-dividend paying stocks in sectors such as utilities and real estate have been among the worst hit, as investors gravitate toward government debt.

Read more:

Reuters »

Asia-Pacific stocks set to fall as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield notches 16-year highAsia-Pacific markets are set to open mixed after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest in 16 years.

Bill Gross says the surging 10-year Treasury yield could test 5% in the short termOne-time bond king Bill Gross believes Treasury yields have the potential to shoot even higher in the short run.

Asia-Pacific stocks fall as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield notches 16-year highAsia-Pacific markets fall after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest in 16 years.

10-year Treasury yield touches fresh 16-year highU.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at levels last seen in 2007.

10-year Treasury yield trades near highest levels in 16 yearsU.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at levels last seen in 2007.

30-Year Treasury Yield Tops 5% for First Time Since 2007Yields are rising sharply this week as the Fed's higher-for-longer message sinks in.