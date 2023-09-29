So you’re saying there’s a chance! Here’s how the Mariners can control their playoff fate

With just three games left in the season, Seattle is (mostly) in control of its own fate. Best case: Yes, the Mariners can still win the AL West Prior to Thursday, Seattle had lost five of their last six games, all to the two teams they couldn’t afford to lose to the most in Houston and Texas.
Despite that, there’s still a chance (albeit a slim one) that they could end up on top of the AL West when it’s all said and done.
In order to accomplish that, the Mariners would need a couple things to happen. First, they would need a clean sweep of the Rangers. Second, the Houston Astros would have to lose one of their final three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And while taking the next three against Texas might seem like a steep climb, Arizona is fully capable of presenting a challenge for Houston, having logged an 84-75 record on the year and gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.
If the Astros lose once and the Mariners win out, they would move into a three-way tie with the Rangers for the AL West crown. In the event of a tie, the winner would typically be determined by the team with the better series record.