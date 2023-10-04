So much for Meta's 'Twitter killer': Major brands shun Threads, traffic plunges 80%

Madison Square Garden’s official Threads account has not posted anything new in three months since first joining the app.

Five days after Threads was unveiled in July, parent company Meta revealed a staggering100 million users had signed up — nearly half of the 225 million active daily users that are on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter that’s now owned by Elon Musk.At its peak in July, Threads drew an average of 49.3 million daily active users on Android, according to the research firm Similarweb.

Emily Austin, a social media influencer and podcast host who boasts more than 24,000 followers on X, told The Post that she was among a group of creators recently invited by Meta to participate in a pickleball tournament in New York City.Austin said that while she wasn’t offered any money to post exclusively to Threads, the outreach by Meta has boosted her motivation to post more on the app. headtopics.com

“They said they invited those who reflect Meta’s values to the highest regard,” Austin told The Post.The rollout of Threads has added another wrinkle to the rivalry between billionaire foes Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It’s not just everyday users that seem to have cooled on Threads.KTLA has had a look around Meta’s X/Twitter competitor and points out that several major brands, including the BBC, CBS, and the NFL, have quietly stopped posting on Threads from their main accounts. Those that have continued are seeing limited engagement, which makes sense given how overall user numbers have dipped (Meta, obviously, is reportedly working hard on changing this).

