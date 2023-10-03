Honey varies in color from black to almost clear and is infused with flavor based on the flora that bees pollinate. “Wildflower” is a catchall term. Its honeys vary according to what grows in the local environment.Orange blossom, alfalfa, buckwheat. Tulip poplar, meadowfoam, star thistle. Basswood, knapweed, kudzu.

“When we think about honey, it’s extremely visceral,” says Amina Harris, director of the Honey and Pollination Center at the Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine and Food Science at the University of California at Davis. “Who we are, and what we grew up with. And so we end up going to that flavor base, not realizing that there’s this other huge amount out there.

She worked with a food scientist and 25 tasters to develop a honey wheel, a circular chart to help people describe honey flavors. According to the wheel, a herbaceous honey could be classified as woody or resinous, and a resinous flavor, in turn, could be reminiscent of cedar or oak. (The animal section radiates out to terms such as “locker room,” “barnyard” and “dog.

We tend to stick to what we grew up with, but over 300 varietals of honey are out there, according to the National Honey Board.Because of its name, wildflower honey — a common label — may seem like a particular varietal. Instead, wildflower is a catchall term meaning “a blend of whatever is in your local environment instead of having your bees next to one monocrop,” Red-Laird says. headtopics.com

These distinctions offer interest to customers of places such as the Silver Hand Meadery in Williamsburg, Va., which offers honey and mead tastings. The staff stocks honeys from all over the country, including star thistle from Michigan and palmetto from Florida. To complement grilled food, Silver Hand’s experts suggest alfalfa, mesquite and buckwheat.

