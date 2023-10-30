So Biden’s a no-show on the New Hampshire primary ballot. What happens next?

Joe Biden's tour bus parks up in Manchester, N.H. for the primary on Feb. 11, 2020. (Douglas Hook / MassLive)has nonetheless added a new wrinkle to the contest and created complications for his campaign, state election officials and voters.
However, New Hampshire indicated its intent to maintain its first-in-the-nation primary status in violation of party rules and risk possible penalties from the DNC down the road. Rather than flout the rules he urged the national party to adopt, Biden chose to stay off the ballot in New Hampshire.Biden’s name will not appear as a printed option on the New Hampshire primary ballot. However, some state Democratic leaders have begun organizing a write-in effort on Biden’s behalf.
In elections across the country, it is rare for officials to provide vote totals for individual write-in candidates on election night. It is more common to release a cumulative total for all write-in candidates on election night and then provide a more detailed breakdown at a later date. That was the case in Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski's successful write-in reelection campaign in Alaska in 2010.
“It sounds like it would be a big job, but you have to remember, it is one race where it is ‘vote for one,’ and it’s fairly easy to sort through the ballots,” he said. “I think it is a challenge that can be overcome.”
The larger question is whether, and how, the national party would punish New Hampshire Democrats for holding their primary earlier than allowed. One option would be to strip the state of all its delegate votes at next year's national convention in Chicago. This would risk alienating the state's most influential Democrats who would be critical in turning out supporters in a general election swing state.