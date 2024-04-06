Snowstorm hits Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener against Baltimore Orioles

The Pittsburgh Pirates ' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles saw a bit of inclement weather on Friday afternoon - and we're not talking rain. An all-out snowstorm broke out on the Allegheny River, as PNC Park looked like a winter wonderland in the middle of spring. The scene was wild to see, as baseball is obviously not supposed to be played in snowy conditions.

The broadcast looked like a fuzzy television screen, as the snow was piling on the field with Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez pitching on the mound to Pirates left-handed hitter Rowdy Tellez. Tellez hit a ground ball to first base, where the Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle battled the elements, picked the ball off the snow-filled dirt and flipped it to Rodriguez for the out. And when the camera zoomed in on him, he was smiling, likely out of bewilderment at what he was playing through

Pittsburgh Pirates Baltimore Orioles Snowstorm PNC Park

