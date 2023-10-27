‘Snow White,’ starring N.J.’s Rachel Zegler, delayed to 2025. Disney releases 1st look with CGI dwarves.

reached its 100th day. Other film releases have been delayed since the strike started in July. Actors cannot promote movies from “struck” companies, which means no red carpet appearances and press.Later, when Zegler was interviewed about the movie and expressed that the film offers a new take on the traditional story — one that deemphasizes the damsel in distress element in favor of a stronger female character — the actor was again criticized by Snow White and Disney traditionalists.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there,” the Emmy winner told Marc Maron in a 2022 podcast interview. “It makes no sense to me. Because you’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that f---ing backward story of the, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

'Snow White' Reboot First Look: See Rachel Zegler, Seven DwarfsDisney has unveiled a first look at the live-action 'Snow White' film, with Rachel Zegler posing with the Seven Dwarfs. Read more ⮕

Disney's Live-Action Snow White Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot DelayedSnow White is now being released in 2025. Read more ⮕

Live-Action Snow White Photo Gives First Look at Rachel Zegler in Disney RemakeA new live-action Snow White photo from the upcoming Disney remake gives us our first official look at Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Read more ⮕

'Snow White' First Look Photo Featuring Rachel Zegler Unveiled By DisneyDisney has unveiled a first look photo for its live-action Snow White movie, which this afternoon pushed back its release date from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025, amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA st… Read more ⮕

‘Snow White’ Live-Action Image — Rachel Zegler Meets the Seven DwarvesDisney has released the first image from their live action adaptation of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler. Read more ⮕

Disney unveils 1st look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White, shifts film to 2025The film will now be released in theaters March 21, 2025. Read more ⮕