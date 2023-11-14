Snorble: The Robot Pal for Young Kids

I met Snorble in a basement corner of New York City’s Javits Center during the Toy Fair this September. We played a game, naming shapes. He made me giggle with his bear impression. Snorble is not a person. Nor even a “he.” Snorble is a robot pal for young kids . He’s the size of a small owl, looks on the hunt for a friendly house to haunt, and he’s powered by artificial intelligence. He’ll likely be in stores next year.

As such, Snorble is a reminder that questions such as whether high school students will use ChatGPT to cheat are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to kids and AI. Parents who will soon have to decide whether to welcome robot companions for toddlers into their homes should consider a few key issues before clicking “Add to cart.” It is an especially good question given the potential for total absorption that robot companions offer and the nature of a child’s developing brain





