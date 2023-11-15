Snoop Dogg and Son Launch Death Row Games to Help Creators Publish 'Fortnite' Content

California's robust video game scene is about to have another company added to its roster, this time from Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell Broadus . The company, Death Row Games , aims to help diverse creators publish content on Epic Games ' online game ' Fortnite ' via its Fortnite Creative tool set and the editing app Unreal Editor for Fortnite . The company, Broadus said, will likely be based in Los Angeles . The game's Creator Economy 2.

0 allows for engagement payouts , a way for eligible island creators to receive money based on engagement with their published island content. Epic builds and sells ' Fortnite ' cosmetics, often working with third-party IP owners to bring their work into the game. In March, Epic started to reserve 40% of that revenue to distribute based on the engagement created by eligible publishers' work. The move marks Snoop's latest foray into the gaming world, where he's grown a following as a streamer and collaborated with titles like 'Call of Duty' to appear in game





