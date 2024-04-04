SNL Women Respond to TikToker's Claim About Hiring 'Hot Women'

The women of Saturday Night Live are using their comedic talents to clap back at a TikToker’s claim that the show doesn’t hire “ hot women .” Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast responded sarcastically to the viral video , with Sherman jokingly stating that she just found out she's not hot and Troast singing Christina Aguilera's 'Beautiful' in response.

