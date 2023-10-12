SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Sealed VHS Collection, 'It's My GameStop'

If all else fails, Pete Davidson has his monstrous VHS collection to turn to. At the onset of the pandemic, the then-Saturday Night Live star opted to begin collecting sealed VHS tapes. According to Davidson, he has a copy of most, if not all, VHS tapes ever produced. The big reveal came on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I started collecting VHSes that were sealed in the box like three years ago 'cause I was really high one night," Davidson told Fallon.

According to Davidson, certain sealed VHS tapes are fetching tens of thousands of dollars."As of a month ago, sealed VHSes are now going for 20 to 30,000 grand a pop!" he added."Rocky just sold for $27,000. It's my GameStop. headtopics.com

Davidson appeared on the late-night show to help promote his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, the live-sketch comedy that helped turn him into a household name. "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his post-Season 47 SNL exit."We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on Peacock. You can sign up for the streaming platform here.

