Snape's Memories In Harry Potter Had A Deeper Twist That's Been Slept On For 16 Years

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Severus Snape's memories in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows contained many of the series' greatest twists, but some subtler revelations were included as well.

When Severus Snape learned that Lily was dead, he fully understood that it was his own fault. He had been the one to tell Lord Voldemort about Trelawney's Chosen One prophecy, which is what led the villain to seek out the Potters, to begin with. To make amends, he agreed to help Albus Dumbledore keep Harry safe—under one condition.

The final missions that Dumbledore had assigned to Snape were to kill him when the time came and to tell Harry the truth about being a "pig for slaughter" once Voldemort had begun to keep Nagini the snake close. This means that when Harry approached the professor as he lay dying, the only memories he needed to pass on were these. headtopics.com

The fact that Snape gave Harry memories of his childhood with Lily, his conversations with Dumbledore regarding his inadvertent hatred toward Harry, and his determination not to let the Boy Who Lived know the truth indicates that the man had decided in the moments before his death that he wanted Harry to understand who he had been. This is touching to consider.

When Snape made Dumbledore promise never to reveal the truth in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book, he specifically said that he couldn't stand for anyone, "especially Potter's son," to see this gentler side of him. The sad truth is that this exact thinking is why Snape went down the path of darkness. headtopics.com

What Might Have Happened If Voldemort Hadn't Killed Snape Voldemort killing Snape before he had a chance to talk to Harry had never been the plan. In the Deathly Hallows book especially, it's clear that the double agent was desperate to get to the castle and find Harry.

