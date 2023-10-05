Snag Cardigans singer Nina Persson's NYC home -- for a $1M discount

1 shot, 3 others hurt in overnight NYC violence: copsThe three-story home, known as Harlem House, is owned by ’90s Swedish indie pop star Nina Persson, lead singer/lyricist of the Cardigans, and her husband, Nathan Larson, an American songwriter of alternative rock band Shudder to Think.

The Cardigans’ superhit “Lovefool” song was featured in the 1996 film “Romeo + Juliet,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, as well as 1999’s “Cruel Intentions” and a recent Pamela Anderson Netflix doc. Persson is still creating original music as a solo artist, collaborating with others — including her husband and Scottish songwriter James Yorkston.

At 4,268 square feet, it comes with 700 square feet of outdoor space. Although it’s currently divided into two separate homes, it can convert back to single-family status. At the moment, the first unit is a two- to three-bedroom duplex with access to the basement’s three storage units, a washer/dryer and a fitness area. headtopics.com

There’s also a second three-bedroom unit, which comes with a private stoop entrance, a restored staircase, high ceilings and lots of storage. It will be delivered vacant, according to the co-listing brokers Spencer Means, Armond Adams and Paolo Sciarra, of Compass, and Gino Filippone of Corcoran.

Read more:

nypost »

Only PEOPLE Readers Can Snag These ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ Adidas Sneakers with Double Discounts at AmazonThe Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoes are on sale at Amazon thanks to a stackable promo code that’s exclusive to PEOPLE readers. Shop the best-selling sneakers for 20 percent off before the discount ends on Friday, November 3

Tom Brady\u2019s Raiders purchase hits snag over owners' \u2018concerns\u2019 about NFL legend getting discount of up to 70%Tom Brady’s bid to buy a piece of the Raiders has hit a snag.

Go Behind the Scenes at Nina Ricci with Harris Reed and Vogue’s Thomas DelageJoin us in Paris for the final episode in this series of Inside The Studio: Vogue France’s Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage is here to guide us through Nina Ricci designer Harris Reed’s creative universe!

Nina Turner-Led Workers' Rights Group Launches in Cleveland'I don't believe that politics, in and of itself, is going to save workers,' Turner said of We Are Somebody's mission

Snag the Galaxy A54 5G, one of the best mid-rangers, at a bargain price from WalmartThe Galaxy A54 5G is now available at a lower price on Walmart. Don't miss out on this deal and pull the trigger while you can.