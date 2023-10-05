Snag Cardigans singer Nina Persson's NYC home -- for a $1M discount

1 shot, 3 others hurt in overnight NYC violence: copsThe three-story home, known as Harlem House, is owned by ’90s Swedish indie pop star Nina Persson, lead singer/lyricist of the Cardigans, and her husband, Nathan Larson, an American songwriter of alternative rock band Shudder to Think.
The Cardigans’ superhit “Lovefool” song was featured in the 1996 film “Romeo + Juliet,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, as well as 1999’s “Cruel Intentions” and a recent Pamela Anderson Netflix doc. Persson is still creating original music as a solo artist, collaborating with others — including her husband and Scottish songwriter James Yorkston.
At 4,268 square feet, it comes with 700 square feet of outdoor space. Although it’s currently divided into two separate homes, it can convert back to single-family status. At the moment, the first unit is a two- to three-bedroom duplex with access to the basement’s three storage units, a washer/dryer and a fitness area. headtopics.com
There’s also a second three-bedroom unit, which comes with a private stoop entrance, a restored staircase, high ceilings and lots of storage. It will be delivered vacant, according to the co-listing brokers Spencer Means, Armond Adams and Paolo Sciarra, of Compass, and Gino Filippone of Corcoran.
