Snag a like-new iPad for $200 with bonus accessories

You know what they say about an Apple (deal) a day… , including a case, charger, screen protector, and stylus. Even though the iPad was introduced to the world over a decade ago, it remains arguably the best tablet across the board.

It can do everything your iPhone can, except that it has a larger display and better computing power, making it ideal for weekend Netflix binges and staying productive on the go.

With iPads these days costing nearly a grand, their sticker price may be what’s holding you back from making an investment. If you don’t want to fork over an arm and a leg, consider getting this, which nets you not just a near-mint iPad 6th Gen, but also charging accessories, a case, a screen protector, and even a stylus for only $174.99 (reg. $249), no coupon needed!

Read more:

nypost »

BetMGM Bonus Codes: Snag $200 or $1.5K Insurance on Friday in Kentucky, Other StatesSign up using the BetMGM bonus codes to get tremendous offers ahead of Friday’s slate.

DraftKings Kentucky promo code: Best-rated bonus claims $200 bonus instantlySign up with the best DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer to gain a $200 bonus on the first day of online betting in the state.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code unlocks $200 bonus win or lose, KY offerSign up to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer this weekend to use a $200 bonus on NFL and college football games.

FanDuel promo code: Get set for Packers-Lions, NFL Week 4 with instant $200 bonusEvery FanDuel-approved state, including Kentucky, can score a 'Bet $5, Get $200' FanDuel promo code offer for Lions-Packers on TNF.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Packers-Lions TNF scores $200 bonus before kickoffBet on the Lions vs. Packers with the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo offer to score an instant bonus for NFL Week 4. This offer is now available for bettors

DraftKings Kentucky promo code: Activate $200 KY sportsbook bonus for NFL Week 4Online sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can now take advantage of the best DraftKings Kentucky promo code: a $200 KY sportsbook bonus for NFL Week 4.