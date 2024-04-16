SMU Football Player and Two Others Sued for $10 Million Over Car Crash

DALLAS — Two people who say they were injuredand SMU football player Theodore Knox are suing the athletes for over $10 million, according to court documents filed last week.
The lawsuit alleges that Petrovskiy and Gromova suffered multiple injuries, including brain trauma, lacerations and contusions, disfigurement and internal bleeding, in the March 31 crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas. "However, it is abundantly evident that no goodwill was displayed at the scene," the lawsuit said."Moreover, it is obvious that by the time Rice had his moral awakening, the opportunity to gather evidence about Rice's and Knox's mental state and level of intoxication from any intoxicating substances would be forever diminished or lost.
Collision involving injury carries a penalty of imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for not more than five years or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, a fine not to exceed $5,000, or both.
SMU Football Player Car Crash Lawsuit Damages Injuries
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »