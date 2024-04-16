SMU Football Player and Two Others Sued for $10 Million Over Car Crash

DALLAS — Two people who say they were injuredand SMU football player Theodore Knox are suing the athletes for over $10 million, according to court documents filed last week.

The lawsuit alleges that Petrovskiy and Gromova suffered multiple injuries, including brain trauma, lacerations and contusions, disfigurement and internal bleeding, in the March 31 crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas. "However, it is abundantly evident that no goodwill was displayed at the scene," the lawsuit said."Moreover, it is obvious that by the time Rice had his moral awakening, the opportunity to gather evidence about Rice's and Knox's mental state and level of intoxication from any intoxicating substances would be forever diminished or lost.

Collision involving injury carries a penalty of imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for not more than five years or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, a fine not to exceed $5,000, or both.

SMU Football Player Car Crash Lawsuit Damages Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 22-24Two simple Easter decorations you can make for under $10 | PAID CONTENT

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Easter egg hunts across ColoradoTwo simple Easter decorations you can make for under $10 | PAID CONTENT

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Camden completes $10 million street reconstruction projectA two-year $10 million road reconstruction project in Camden, New Jersey, has been completed.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

$10 million donated to MOSH for new location as separate Downtown project makes progressThe MOSH had to raise $40 million as part of an agreement with the City of Jacksonville. Leaders expect to reach that goal by June.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Spartan Capital leads $10 million strategic funding round for Bitcoin DeFi developer ALEXALEX leverages Layer 2s, bridges, oracles and other infrastructure to create a Bitcoin-specific decentralized finance layer.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

California offers health insurance for as little as $10 a monthCalifornians without health insurance are again facing tax penalties this year, and some may pay more in fines than they’d spend buying coverage, state officials say.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »