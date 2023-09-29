Smoke Harris punt return TD highlights Louisiana Tech's 24-10 win over UTEP

Smoke Harris returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, Louisiana used several breaks en route to a key score on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs defeated UTEP 24-10. Louisiana Tech went 65 yards in five plays to open the game, going up 7-0 as Tyre Shelton scored on a one-yard run.
An 85-yard catch-and-run by Cyrus Allen set up the scoreHarris was in the end zone 1:19 later, bursting up the left hashmark before veering to the right sideline and racing to a 14-0 lead.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Smoke Harris returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, Louisiana used several breaks en route to a key score on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs defeated UTEP 24-10 on Friday night.
Louisiana Tech went 65 yards in five plays to open the game, going up 7-0 as Tyre Shelton scored on a one-yard run.
An 85-yard catch-and-run by Cyrus Allen set up the scoreHarris was in the end zone 1:19 later, bursting up the left hashmark before veering to the right sideline and racing to a 14-0 lead.
It was 17-7 at halftime and 17-10 in the third quarter when the Bulldogs started a drive on their 35. They were promptly stopped on third down but a facemask penalty kept the drive alive. A 37-yard run by Shelton helped La Tech get in the red zone but again they were stymied only to have a Miners player get a personal foul for taking his helmet off after a tackle for a loss. With renewed downs, on the next play