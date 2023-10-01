Smoke from Canadian wildfires could once again reach NYC Monday

New York City officials sounded the alarm Sunday over the potential plume of wildfire smoke two days after Mayor Eric Adams faced backlash forCurrent forecasts indicate the Air Quality Index will be about 55, which means “there may be some risk to...

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said while the state has not issued any health alerts for Monday, “everyone should stay informed and take appropriate precautions.”air and blanketed in an eery orange haze from Canadian wildfires. The last time the air quality dipped to such poor levels was several decades ago.

New Yorkers wore masks over their mouths and noses while traveling outside and several events across the five boroughs were canceled as a result of the unhealthy conditions.

The Adams administration was criticized in June for not adequately preparing city dwellers for the extreme air conditions — similar to Friday’s backlash in which the mayor’s team faced heat for not properly addressing the potential damage tied to heavy rainfall.

