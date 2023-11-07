Smog Engulfs New Delhi as Air Pollution Crisis Returns

A toxic blanket of grey smog hangs over New Delhi’s monuments and high-rises. Schools have been ordered shut and construction banned. People are back to wearing masks. In the Indian capital, it is that time of the year again. Authorities are struggling to rein in severe air pollution levels, an annual and chronic health crisis that disrupts the lives of over 20 million in the city every year.

On Tuesday, the air quality index veered close to the 400 mark for tiny particulate matter, a level considered hazardous and more than 10 times the global safety threshold, according to SAFAR, India’s main“There’s too much smog. I’m watching the air quality index and I’m scared about this climate,” said Srinivas Rao, a visitor from Andhra Pradesh state who donned a mask as he took a morning walk near the city's India Gate monument. Authorities have deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control the haze and announced a fine of 20,000 rupees ($240) for drivers found using gasoline and diesel cars, buses and trucks that create smo

United States Headlines Read more: ABC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: Masks are back, construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New DelhiMasks are back on the New Delhi streets as residents grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the Indian capital region

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: Masks are back, construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New DelhiMasks are back on the New Delhi streets as residents grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the Indian capital region. Primary schools have been ordered shut this week and polluting vehicles and construction banned as a thick cover of smog hangs over the city.

Source: AP | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Masks are back, construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New DelhiMasks are back on the New Delhi streets as residents grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the Indian capital region.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

WJXT4: Masks are back, construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New DelhiMasks are back on the New Delhi streets as residents grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the Indian capital region.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

KPRC2: Masks are back, construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New DelhiMasks are back on the New Delhi streets as residents grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the Indian capital region.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

BREAKİNGWEATHER: Choking New Delhi smog shutters schools and shrouds Cricket World Cup(CNN) — A throat-searing blanket of smog has enveloped New Delhi, forcing schools to shut and disrupting the Cricket World Cup as officials rush to contain a pollution crisis that has become an annual occurrence in the Indian capital. “Sadly, every year when November rolls around there a sense of dread as the air turns...

Source: breakingweather | Read more »