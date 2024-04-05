Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall

The Smithsonian 's National Air and Space Museum is hosting the ' Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall ' in collaboration with other Smithsonian museums, NASA , NOAA , NSF , and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory . The festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will provide experts on the solar eclipse. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activity stations and safely view the sun using telescopes. The eclipse will be visible in the Washington, D.C.

, area between 2:04 p.m. and 4:34 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 3:20 p.m. when the sun will be 87% covered by the moon

Smithsonian National Air And Space Museum Solar Eclipse Festival National Mall Washington D.C. NASA NOAA NSF National Radio Astronomy Observatory Telescopes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado-based companies Voyager Space, Palantir join forces on national security work in spaceDenver-based companies Voyager Space and Palantir Technologies have signed an agreement to work together on enhancing national security capabilities in the commercial space realm.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Colorado-based companies Voyager Space, Palantir join forces on national security work in spaceDenver-based companies Voyager Space and Palantir Technologies have signed an agreement to work together on enhancing national security capabilities in the commercial space realm.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

“National Air and Space Museum Announces Solar Eclipse Activities and Resources”photo by Mark Andre From an email: 'The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will serve as a major source of information, educational activities and experiences on and around the total solar eclipse taking place April 8. The next total solar eclipse will not be visible in the contiguous United States for over 20 years.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

“National Air and Space Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Festival” Monday!photo by Mark Andre From the National Air and Space Museum: 'WHAT: Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum hosts the “Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall” and will provide experts on the solar eclipse WHEN: Monday, April 8 Noon–4 p.m. WHERE: National Mall in Washington, D.C. Between fourth and 12th streets S.W.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum to Provide Resources and Events for Next Total Solar EclipseThe Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will distribute eclipse glasses, host viewing opportunities, and provide educational resources for the next total solar eclipse. The museum will collaborate with other organizations and share details on how to obtain the glasses.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses Texas Space Commission at Johnson Space Center in HoustonGov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday discussed the Texas Space Commission with local, state and industry leaders at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »