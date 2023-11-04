Smiths Station Mayor Found Dead Following Controversy Over Online Photos

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms the death of Smiths Station Mayor F.L. Bubba Copeland following controversy over posted online photos. Deputies received a welfare check request and found Copeland in the Beulah community area. After a slow pursuit, Copeland pulled over and took his own life with a handgun. The controversy stemmed from an article published by reporter Craig Monger, which included photos of Copeland dressed in women's clothing and quotes from him.

The community expressed sadness and concern over the public exposure of Copeland's private life

United States Headlines Read more: WTVYNEWS4 »

new news ok

yeeah, godd news

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALDOTCOM: Alabama mayor and pastor Bubba Copeland’s death sparks heartbreak, outrage: ‘So incredibly sad’'Mayor Copeland was the backbone of Smiths Station,” Lee County Democratic Party Chairperson Jamie Lowe wrote.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: You Won't Believe How Adam Copeland Betrayed WWE on AEW DynamiteAEWDynamite adamcopeland sting Did a heart to heart from the ICON Sting change Adam Copeland’s mind? | 11/1/23, AEW Dynamite The golden era of wrestling games is back! AEW: Fight Forever is available now on your favorite console and PC! Buy it now! - https://aew.thqnordic.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Athletic trainer acts as student’s human shield when teen brings gun to Alabama school, sheriff saysLee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Smiths Station High School on a report of a student in the gym with a gun.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

FOX4: Bus driver shot at Dallas DART station, personal vehicle stolenA DART bus driver was shot Thursday. The gunman also stole the driver's personal vehicle, police said.

Source: FOX4 | Read more »

KSLCOM: Man arrested, accused of spitting on Utah Muslim woman and her son at TRAX stationPolice arrested a man accused of yelling racial slurs and spitting on a Muslim woman and her young son at a TRAX station in South Salt Lake.

Source: KSLcom | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Lake Station clerk’s race pits incumbent Samuels against GOP’s AlexanderVeteran Lake Station Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels is waging her final campaign for the office against Republican Pat Alexander, a former clerk’s office employee.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »