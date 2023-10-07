Smith helps Eastern Michigan end two-game skid, beating Ball State 24-10

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.YPSILANTI, Mich.

Evans’ 2-yard scoring run broke a 3-all tie and ended an 11-play, 65-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes. The Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) made it 17-3 with 6:36 left before halftime when Smith threw a 3-yard score to JB Mitchell III. The score ended a nine-play, 62-yard drive that lasted 4:39.

Ball State (1-5, 0-2) countered with its own yard-chewing drive going 71 yards in eight plays resulting in a 13-yard scoring pass from Layne Hatcher to Tanner Koziol with 2:32 before halftime. Eastern Michigan ended the game’s scoring when it took the opening drive of the second half and eight plays in Smith threw a 50-yard score to Hamze El-Zayat. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 06, 2023Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Line MovementKansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - October 06, 2023Oklahoma State will need to slow down Giddens (293 Yds, 4 TDs in last game) as they welcome Kansas State

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream (10/6/23)Stream movies and TV live online.

FanDuel Promo Code gets $200 bonus bets for Kansas State-Oklahoma State, any gameThe FanDuel promo code lets new customers get $200 in bonus bets for the Oklahoma State Cowboys hosting the Kansas State Wildcats.

San Jose State takes aim at Boise State, seeking first road win in seriesMichael is a digital sports strategist for Bay Area News Group. The Denver-area native went to Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and worked several years in Phoenix before coming to Northe