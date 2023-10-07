The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.YPSILANTI, Mich.
Evans’ 2-yard scoring run broke a 3-all tie and ended an 11-play, 65-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes. The Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) made it 17-3 with 6:36 left before halftime when Smith threw a 3-yard score to JB Mitchell III. The score ended a nine-play, 62-yard drive that lasted 4:39.
Ball State (1-5, 0-2) countered with its own yard-chewing drive going 71 yards in eight plays resulting in a 13-yard scoring pass from Layne Hatcher to Tanner Koziol with 2:32 before halftime. Eastern Michigan ended the game’s scoring when it took the opening drive of the second half and eight plays in Smith threw a 50-yard score to Hamze El-Zayat. headtopics.com