Smith-Cameron Joins Cast of Hacks Season 3

Smith-Cameron ’s character is currently unknown, but Variety notes that she will have a recurring guest star role, so expect her to show up in multiple episodes. The actress is best known for her role on the hit HBO series Succession , where she played Gerri Kellman, a role that earned her two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also starred in a variety of other high-profile projects, including Rectify, True Blood, Divorce, and more.
The next installment of Hacks is scheduled to make its debut on May 2 with the first two episodes. It will then be followed by two new episodes each week, concluding with the season finale on May 30. “A year after parting, Deborah Vance is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles,” reads the logline.Hacks Season 3 also stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izz
