Smith, Brown steer undefeated Newark East Side to convincing win over Cliffside Park

And we don’t mean the steady lineup of planes that fly directly over Eddie Moraes Stadium en route to nearby Liberty International Airport.We’re speaking here of junior receiver Jakem Brown, sophomore quarterback Xavier Smith and many of the other young, fast and determined Newark East Side players who have the Red Raiders doing things this program has not in almost 50 years.

Smith passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, two to senior Jaquise McKever, and Brown caught a 56-yard scoring pass from Smith and also scored on a 72-yard punt return to guide undefeated East Side to a 48-14 victory over Cliffside Park Thursday night in a Super Football Conference battle in Newark.

Smith completed 9 of just 14 passes, junior Gershom Thompson carried eight times for 73 yards and a TD, and East Side’s defense shut out Cliffside Park (2-4) in the second half to lift the Raiders to 6-0, marking the first time since 1975 that this long-struggling program has won six games. East Side also clinched at least a tie for the Ivy White Division title with this victory. headtopics.com

Next week against Memorial, East Side goes for win No. 7, something that hasn’t been done Down Neck since 1966. “They work hard, and they’re still young and developing. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens from here,” third-year head coach Damon Harrison said.

From here, there is that game next week against Memorial, and then East Side will participate in a couple NJSIAA crossover games, as the Raiders did last year on the way to a 5-5 finish for the program’s first .500 record since 1998. headtopics.com

But there will be no NJSIAA playoffs this year for East Side, even though it has outscored opponents, 259-59, with a lineup heavily populated by underclassmen, such as Smith, Brown, Thompson and sophomore Jaquan McBride, who scored the Raiders’ final TD of the night with a 29-yard run with 5:26 remaining.

Read more:

njdotcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Christine Brown Ignores Call From Ex Kody Brown on Former Anniversary (Exclusive)Christine announced her split from her ex in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: What they’ve said about their marriageWill Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have said there’s is not a conventional marriage. Now Pinkett Smith has gone public with the revelation that she and Smith, who married in 1997, have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016. Here’s some of what they have said about marriage over the years.

Enraged Will Smith once confronted Jada Pinkett Smith's co-star over on-screen kiss“He’s standing over me, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man,'” Tommy Davidson recalled on a podcast.

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 yearsJada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have lived 'completely separate lives' since 2016, she revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb. The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles, but never this specifically.

Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars slap blame: I was seen as an 'adulteress'Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she, Will Smith were separated for 6 years before Oscars slap

August Alsina discussing Will Smith's 'blessing' to date Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces amid separation“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,” the singer said in 2020.