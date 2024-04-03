Smith Accuses Cannon of Flawed Legal Premise in Jury Instruction Request

Smith accused Cannon of operating on an “unstated and fundamentally flawed legal premise” when she requested different versions of proposed jury instructions based on interpretations of laws governing classified materials and presidential records.

Trump argues that retaining classified documents after leaving the White House was legal, claiming they were personal records he was authorized to take.

Aileen Cannon Largely Sides With Jack Smith in New OrderA Friday order issued by Judge Aileen Cannon largely sides with special counsel Jack Smith to prevent sensitive materials from exposure during discovery.

