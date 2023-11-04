Smear Campaign Against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

In a recent smear campaign against conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a D.C. insider and close friend of the justice claims that it is part of the Left's effort to undermine the Court and ultimately pack it

. Mark Paoletta, a leading Washington, DC, lawyer and former general counsel of the White House Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, has criticized a report that highlights a 1999 loan Thomas received from his longtime friend Anthony Welters for $267,230 to purchase a 40-foot luxury motor coach. The report portrays the transaction between friends as shady dealing. Paoletta has provided a point-by-point rebuttal and receipts to expose the hypocrisy of the left-wing media, which has refrained from attacking previous liberal Supreme Court justices and other Democrats for engaging in similar behavior. Paoletta, who has been friends with Thomas since assisting with his confirmation to the Supreme Court in 1991, wrote, "Here we go again, Democrats & media allies are smearing Justice Thomas because his friend loaned him money in 1999 to purchase an RV. Both Thomas and his friend state that the loan was satisfied. Attacks on Thomas are unprecedented and prove that the Left wants to destroy the Court because it is no longer liberal.

United States Headlines Read more: BREITBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7CHICAGO: Federal appeals court upholds Illinois' assault weapons ban, appeal to Supreme Court likelyIn a 2-1 ruling Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that Illinois' assault weapon ban does not violate the U.S. Constitution, setting up a likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

NEWYORKER: Ginni Thomas Says Mike Johnson’s Wife Seems a Little CrazyAndy Borowitz jokingly writes that Ginni Thomas, a former political aide and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is calling Kelly Johnson loony.

Source: NewYorker | Read more »

BREITBARTNEWS: D.C. Insider: ‘Despicable’ Media Attacks on Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas Part of Left’s Effort to ‘Undermine’ Supreme CourtSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: AL Supreme Court approves use of nitrogen gas for inmate’s executionThe Alabama Supreme Court has voted and approved to move forward with an inmate's execution using nitrogen gas. The inmate, Kenneth Eugene Smith, was convicted in 1988 for murder.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers ask South Carolina Supreme Court to kick judge off murder caseAlex Murdaugh wants South Carolina's highest court to boot Judge Clifton Newman off all his cases, including his bid to overturn the guilty verdict in his double murder trial.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Alabama Supreme Court grants state’s request to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith by nitrogen hypoxiaSmith, convicted of the murder of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County in 1988, would be the first inmate to die by nitrogen hypoxia.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »