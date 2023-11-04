Smear Campaign Against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

In a recent smear campaign against conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a D.C. insider and close friend of the justice claims that it is part of the Left's effort to undermine the Court and ultimately pack it
. Mark Paoletta, a leading Washington, DC, lawyer and former general counsel of the White House Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, has criticized a report that highlights a 1999 loan Thomas received from his longtime friend Anthony Welters for $267,230 to purchase a 40-foot luxury motor coach. The report portrays the transaction between friends as shady dealing. Paoletta has provided a point-by-point rebuttal and receipts to expose the hypocrisy of the left-wing media, which has refrained from attacking previous liberal Supreme Court justices and other Democrats for engaging in similar behavior. Paoletta, who has been friends with Thomas since assisting with his confirmation to the Supreme Court in 1991, wrote, "Here we go again, Democrats & media allies are smearing Justice Thomas because his friend loaned him money in 1999 to purchase an RV. Both Thomas and his friend state that the loan was satisfied. Attacks on Thomas are unprecedented and prove that the Left wants to destroy the Court because it is no longer liberal.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »
Source: NewYorker | Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: aldotcom | Read more »